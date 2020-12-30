UrduPoint.com
Opposition's Nefarious Narrative Stand Exposed: Chief Minister

Wed 30th December 2020

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that the nefarious narrative of the opposition parties has been exposed, as they have no development programme for masses

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the CM said that corruption was the hallmark of the opposition leaders and asserted that the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) was disappointed because of lack of public interest.

The looters could not hoodwink masses anymore, he held and regretted that the opposition had sidelined the national interest to achieve its temporal political objectives.

Usman Buzdar regretted that the opposition parties' political stance was wholly undemocratic, adding that the PDM was bent upon obstructing the development process. politics of chaos was totally unwise and against the national interest, he stressed.

It was deplorable that the opposition was trying to achieve a personal agenda by spreading anarchy in the country, the CM said adding that the threat of resignations and long march was nothing more than a political stunt. On the other side, the people wanted the country to move forward, he added.

