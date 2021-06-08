UrduPoint.com
Opposition's Negative Narrative Ends In A Fiasco: Fawad

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Tue 08th June 2021 | 12:40 PM

Opposition's negative narrative ends in a fiasco: Fawad

ISLAMABAD, Jun 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2021 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Tuesday said the opposition's negative narrative on inflation and ruining of the economy has met a natural death.

Now the opposition's internal differences and leadership's infighting will finish their remaining politics, he tweeted.

He said the serious parliamentary leadership of the opposition wanted to hold dialogue with the government about electoral reforms while non-serious leadership was an obstacle in the way.

