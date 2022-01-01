UrduPoint.com

Opposition's Negative Politics Exposed: Chief Minister

Muhammad Irfan Published January 01, 2022 | 07:43 PM

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that the negative politics of the opposition parties has been exposed before the nation

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that the negative politics of the opposition parties has been exposed before the nation.

In a statement issued on Saturday, he said in the present circumstances, the opposition's behaviour was non-serious.

Giving priority to the national interests was the first responsibility of every patriot.

The chief minister said that personal gains have no value compared with the national interests. He regretted that the opposition always preferred their vested interests and personal agenda. Unfortunately, the opposition parties were still busy in dividing the nation.

The opposition also proved that their politics was not based on any principle or ideology , he concluded.

