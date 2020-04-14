Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and Insaf Welfare Wing Secretary General Jamshed Iqbal Cheema has said that the negative politics of the opposition has been exposed and they will be held accountable by the public

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and Insaf Welfare Wing Secretary General Jamshed Iqbal Cheema has said that the negative politics of the opposition has been exposed and they will be held accountable by the public.

Talking to the party leaders by telephone here on Tuesday, he said that the government was making decisions based on ground realities.

Jamshed Cheema said Prime Minister Imran Khan was providing maximum relief to all sections of society to deal with coronavirus despite hard economic conditions, adding that the government would continue its efforts until they get rid of the pandemic.