UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Opposition's No Agenda But Self-aggrandizement: Governor Sarwar

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Wed 01st July 2020 | 02:10 AM

Opposition's no agenda but self-aggrandizement: Governor Sarwar

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2020 ) :Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar on Tuesday said that the opposition parties did not have any agenda and all their efforts were meant at averting accountability and ensuring self-aggrandizement at the cost of public.

Talking to Dr. Akhtar Malik, Provincial Minister for Energy Punjab during a meeting at the Governor's House here, he said the opposition would never succeed in its agenda of avert accountability, adding that PTI government stood for politics of principle and would never compromise on the public interest.

The Governor Punjab said the opposition had once again failed in its false claims, adding that the opposition parties had claimed to stall the passage of Federal budget for the fiscal year 2020-21.

He said the passage of the budget was a proof that the allies and government were on the same page while the opposition had failed again.

"I congratulate Prime Minister Imran Khan and his team on the approval of the budget and assure the people that for their development and prosperity resources will be used", he said, adding that Prime Minister Imran Khan wanted to take the country forward and the opposition was dragging it back.

The Governor Punjab said the opposition should do away with its political point-scoring, adding that the government was taking steps to deal with other economic and other challenges facing Pakistan due to coronavirus pandemic.

He said the war against coronavirus was a war of 220 million Pakistanis including the government and political parties. He said coronavvirus could only be defeated through precautionary measures like the compulsory wearing of masks in public places and markets.

Provincial Minister for Energy Dr. Akhtar Akhtar Malik said that the government in the federation and Punjab had given a people-friendly tax-free budget in spite of all difficulties.

He said the people knew that Prime Minister Imran Khan's mission was only and only Pakistan, adding that Prime Minister Imran Khan was working for the development and prosperity of the country while the opposition was busy protecting self-interests.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Governor Punjab Budget Same Market All Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million Opposition Coronavirus

Recent Stories

MoHAP, &quot;Make a Wish&quot; Foundation grant wi ..

16 minutes ago

Community Solidarity Fund Against COVID-19 sponsor ..

2 hours ago

Strong management of COVID-19 outbreak repercussio ..

2 hours ago

Ground station opens to track satellite built by A ..

2 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed raises value of prizes of 16th L ..

3 hours ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed announces conclusion of Phase ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.