LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2020 ) :Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar on Tuesday said that the opposition parties did not have any agenda and all their efforts were meant at averting accountability and ensuring self-aggrandizement at the cost of public.

Talking to Dr. Akhtar Malik, Provincial Minister for Energy Punjab during a meeting at the Governor's House here, he said the opposition would never succeed in its agenda of avert accountability, adding that PTI government stood for politics of principle and would never compromise on the public interest.

The Governor Punjab said the opposition had once again failed in its false claims, adding that the opposition parties had claimed to stall the passage of Federal budget for the fiscal year 2020-21.

He said the passage of the budget was a proof that the allies and government were on the same page while the opposition had failed again.

"I congratulate Prime Minister Imran Khan and his team on the approval of the budget and assure the people that for their development and prosperity resources will be used", he said, adding that Prime Minister Imran Khan wanted to take the country forward and the opposition was dragging it back.

The Governor Punjab said the opposition should do away with its political point-scoring, adding that the government was taking steps to deal with other economic and other challenges facing Pakistan due to coronavirus pandemic.

He said the war against coronavirus was a war of 220 million Pakistanis including the government and political parties. He said coronavvirus could only be defeated through precautionary measures like the compulsory wearing of masks in public places and markets.

Provincial Minister for Energy Dr. Akhtar Akhtar Malik said that the government in the federation and Punjab had given a people-friendly tax-free budget in spite of all difficulties.

He said the people knew that Prime Minister Imran Khan's mission was only and only Pakistan, adding that Prime Minister Imran Khan was working for the development and prosperity of the country while the opposition was busy protecting self-interests.