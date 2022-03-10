UrduPoint.com

Opposition's No Confidence Motion Bound To Fail: Toru

Umer Jamshaid Published March 10, 2022 | 07:05 PM

Opposition's no confidence motion bound to fail: Toru

Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provincial secretary information Zahid Shah Toru Thursday said that no-confidence move was the last placard of the opposition parties to protect their political career

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2022 ) :Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provincial secretary information Zahid Shah Toru Thursday said that no-confidence move was the last placard of the opposition parties to protect their political career.

In a statement issued here, he said that the no-confidence motion would fail miserably, adding that Prime Minister Imran Khan was a public politician dedicated to the service of the people and he was not afraid of any move of the opposition.

Toru said that PTI members of the National Assembly are standing firm with Prime Minister Imran Khan and the government would complete its term under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan and would again come to power in 2023 general elections.

The PTI spokesman said that opposition parties were trying to cover up their corruption through cheap tactics, adding that the real face of opposition parties had been exposed and people wanted to get rid of them.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Corruption National Assembly Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Zahid Shah Government Opposition

Recent Stories

JKT group disassociate itself from ministers who c ..

JKT group disassociate itself from ministers who called on PM Khan

12 minutes ago
 AIOU extends admission date till April 18

AIOU extends admission date till April 18

24 seconds ago
 Islamabad High Court clubs identical petitions in ..

Islamabad High Court clubs identical petitions in Naval Farms' case

27 seconds ago
 Mohsin Baig's bail case adjourned till Mar 14

Mohsin Baig's bail case adjourned till Mar 14

29 seconds ago
 Autism Resource Center Rwp organizes annual sports ..

Autism Resource Center Rwp organizes annual sports day

31 seconds ago
 Ban to be lifted once Football House handed back t ..

Ban to be lifted once Football House handed back to NC

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>