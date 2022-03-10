Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provincial secretary information Zahid Shah Toru Thursday said that no-confidence move was the last placard of the opposition parties to protect their political career

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2022 ) :Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provincial secretary information Zahid Shah Toru Thursday said that no-confidence move was the last placard of the opposition parties to protect their political career.

In a statement issued here, he said that the no-confidence motion would fail miserably, adding that Prime Minister Imran Khan was a public politician dedicated to the service of the people and he was not afraid of any move of the opposition.

Toru said that PTI members of the National Assembly are standing firm with Prime Minister Imran Khan and the government would complete its term under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan and would again come to power in 2023 general elections.

The PTI spokesman said that opposition parties were trying to cover up their corruption through cheap tactics, adding that the real face of opposition parties had been exposed and people wanted to get rid of them.