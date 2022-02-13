UrduPoint.com

Opposition's No Confidence Motion Can't Succeed: Fawad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 13, 2022 | 12:40 PM

Opposition's no confidence motion can't succeed: Fawad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2022 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said on Sunday that the Opposition will never succeed in no-confidence motion.

This he said during a meeting with Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser.

Chaudhry Fawad Hussain will respond to the opposition's no-confidence motion in a constitutional manner.

" All allies are with us and they have expressed full confidence in the leadership of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf", Chaudhry Fawad said.

"We have the full potential to defend the opposition's no-confidence motion," he said.

The minister said that Pakistan Democratic Movement had internal differences and it lacked unity in its ranks.

During the meeting, both the leaders discussed issues of mutual interests including the overall situation in the country.

Important issues related to the forthcoming session of the National Assembly were also discussed in the meeting.

>