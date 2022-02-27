(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2022 ) :Punjab Minister for Energy Dr Akhtar Malik on Sunday said that no confidence motion by the opposition would be failed badly.

He said the opposition was united only to save their plundered money and added that these people were the real cause of public sufferings.

The provincial minister expressed these views after inauguration of Rs 45 million project of three-kilometer carpeted road at Budhla Sant road via 17 Kassi minor Vehari Road.

The politics of Changamanga could not be run anymore. The opposition wanted sale and purchase of votes of assembly members but they would be failed.

He claimed that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) would win the next general elections 2023.

He urged the PTI workers to start preparations for local body elections in Punjab and informed that the LB polls would be held after the holy month of Ramzan.

The incumbent government was taking all possible steps to curb artificial inflation and hoped that the prices of commodities would come down before the month of Ramzan. The government was taking steps to provide all possible relief to the people, he added.

The forthcoming budget will be people friendly as they will give good news to the people in June.

He urged the party workers to go house to house and convey the message of PTI and added that they would win the local body elections from Multan.