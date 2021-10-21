UrduPoint.com

Opposition's No Confidence Motion To Face Defeat: Shahwani

Muhammad Irfan 7 minutes ago Thu 21st October 2021 | 05:10 PM

Opposition's no confidence motion to face defeat: Shahwani

Spokesperson for Balochistan government Liaquat Shahwani Thursday said that the opposition's attempt to remove Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan through vote of no confidence would not be successful

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2021 ) :Spokesperson for Balochistan government Liaquat Shahwani Thursday said that the opposition's attempt to remove Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan through vote of no confidence would not be successful.

Talking to a private news channel he said, Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan will not tender resignation from his position and the support of majority will be proved on the floor of assembly.

Negating the allegation regarding disappearance of four assembly members, he saidthat every member has right, if they wanted to come to the assembly or not and no one can be prevented from entering the House by force.

Related Topics

Assembly Balochistan Chief Minister Vote From Government Opposition

Recent Stories

Country obtained good yield of 6 major crops last ..

Country obtained good yield of 6 major crops last year: SAPM Jamshed Iqbal Cheem ..

7 minutes ago
 Pak-India T20 WC encounter 'final before final'. I ..

Pak-India T20 WC encounter 'final before final'. Inzamam

7 minutes ago
 du finalises partnership agreement with Thales to ..

Du finalises partnership agreement with Thales to enhance data security processe ..

33 minutes ago
 China's Chongqing posts robust economic growth in ..

China's Chongqing posts robust economic growth in Jan-Sept

22 minutes ago
 Aurora Storm Causes Power Cuts for 250,000 French ..

Aurora Storm Causes Power Cuts for 250,000 French Households - Grid Operator

29 minutes ago
 IRSA releases 61929 cusecs water

IRSA releases 61929 cusecs water

29 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.