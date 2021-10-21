Spokesperson for Balochistan government Liaquat Shahwani Thursday said that the opposition's attempt to remove Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan through vote of no confidence would not be successful

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2021 ) :Spokesperson for Balochistan government Liaquat Shahwani Thursday said that the opposition's attempt to remove Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan through vote of no confidence would not be successful.

Talking to a private news channel he said, Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan will not tender resignation from his position and the support of majority will be proved on the floor of assembly.

Negating the allegation regarding disappearance of four assembly members, he saidthat every member has right, if they wanted to come to the assembly or not and no one can be prevented from entering the House by force.