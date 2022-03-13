UrduPoint.com

Opposition's No-confidence Motion To Fail: Senator

Muhammad Irfan Published March 13, 2022 | 12:40 AM

Opposition's no-confidence motion to fail: Senator

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2022 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Senator Faisal Javed Khan on Saturday said opposition parties would unable to complete their numbers and ultimately they would face defeat in no-confidence motion.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the opposition was a group of corrupt people and declared convicted from the courts, adding they were using different tactics to get National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO).

Faisal Javed claimed that PTI would complete its tenure and would win the next general election with two third majority due to prudent policies of the government.

The government was providing best healthcare facilities by distributing health cardsto the people, he added.

He alleged the opposition was involved in horse-trading to topple the democratically elected government but they would not get support of any member of the treasury benches, adding opposition leaders was habitual of sale-purchase (horse-trading).

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO) From Government Best Election 2018 Opposition

Recent Stories

Bayern drop more points after draw at Hoffenheim

Bayern drop more points after draw at Hoffenheim

60 minutes ago
 'Felt like a century' says Iyer after hitting 92 i ..

'Felt like a century' says Iyer after hitting 92 in pink ball Test

60 minutes ago
 No confidence motion against PM to be failed: PTI ..

No confidence motion against PM to be failed: PTI leader

1 hour ago
 Football: English Championship table

Football: English Championship table

1 hour ago
 Cricket: West Indies v England 1st Test scores

Cricket: West Indies v England 1st Test scores

1 hour ago
 Football: English Championship results

Football: English Championship results

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>