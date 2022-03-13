ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2022 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Senator Faisal Javed Khan on Saturday said opposition parties would unable to complete their numbers and ultimately they would face defeat in no-confidence motion.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the opposition was a group of corrupt people and declared convicted from the courts, adding they were using different tactics to get National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO).

Faisal Javed claimed that PTI would complete its tenure and would win the next general election with two third majority due to prudent policies of the government.

The government was providing best healthcare facilities by distributing health cardsto the people, he added.

He alleged the opposition was involved in horse-trading to topple the democratically elected government but they would not get support of any member of the treasury benches, adding opposition leaders was habitual of sale-purchase (horse-trading).