ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2022 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Wednesday said the opposition's no-confidence move had increased the popularity of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government under the dynamic leadership of Imran Khan had completed three and a half years and would remain in the saddle for the rest of its tenure, he said while talking to a private television channel.

Farrukh said the opposition party leaders were trying their best to get an NRO (National Reconciliation Ordinance), but they had failed to pressurize the PTI government.

PM Imran Khan would never grant any relief to the corrupt leaders of Pakistan Muslim League-N and Pakistan Peoples Party, he added.

He alleged that the PPP Sindh leaders were creating hurdles in the development projects in Karachi undertaken by the Federal Government. They were using undemocratic tactics, but the the PTI government was committed to continue working in the national interest, he added.