Opposition's No-confidence-trumpet Ploy To Remain Relevant Politically

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 24, 2022 | 03:24 PM

Punjab Transport Minister Jahanzeb Khan Khichchi has said that Opposition was trumpeting so called no confidence move in a bid to keep it relevant in politics

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2022 ) :Punjab Transport Minister Jahanzeb Khan Khichchi has said that Opposition was trumpeting so called no confidence move in a bid to keep it relevant in politics.

All their past maneuverings withered away and the no-confidence move they are planning was also doomed to fail, Khichchi said in a meeting with senior PTI leader Malik Farooq Awan for discussion on upcoming local bodies polls and political issues here.

Punjab transport minister said that Pakistan was taking strides at national and international level under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan despite troubles the PTI government had to endure since coming to power.

Khichchi said: "Opposition feared they would be left irrelevant politically if Prime Minister Imran Khan continued with the ongoing development pace on way to making Pakistan self-reliant. He said that Opposition was leaving no stone unturned in hatching conspiracies against the elected government knowing full well it would harm the country's interests.

However, he added, Imran Khan was sincere in his pro-Pakistan endeavors and all conspiracies would die their own death. He said that Opposition would know its actual worth and popularity in the upcoming local bodies elections.

