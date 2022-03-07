UrduPoint.com

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Monday equated the opposition's hullabaloo over the so-called no-trust drama to a "bubble", which would burst soon

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2022 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Monday equated the opposition's hullabaloo over the so-called no-trust drama to a "bubble", which would burst soon.

"The current political situation is like a bubble, which will burst soon," he said while talking to media persons after the meeting of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) Core Committee, chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Dispelling the notion of any internal rift in the PTI, he said the politics within a political party was a routine matter. Some members of the Parliament had affinity Jahangir Khan Tareen and Aleem Khan, who themselves were not only the integral part of PTI, but also very close to Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The minister said the core committee meeting took stock of the current political situation and implementation of the National Action Plan. It was briefed on the recent terror incident at a mosque in Peshawar.

He lauded the armed forces for identifying and tracing the accused involved in the terror incident.

In a major development, he said, the European Union president had called the prime minister expressing the desire for Pakistan to mediate in the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

The prime minister would take practical steps in that regard, he added.

