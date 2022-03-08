UrduPoint.com

Opposition's No-trust Move To Meet Exemplary Defeat: Farrukh Habib

Muhammad Irfan Published March 08, 2022 | 07:19 PM

Opposition's no-trust move to meet exemplary defeat: Farrukh Habib

Minister of state for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Tuesday said the opposition's no-trust move against Prime Minister Imran Khan would meet an exemplary defeat

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2022 ) :Minister of state for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Tuesday said the opposition's no-trust move against Prime Minister Imran Khan would meet an exemplary defeat.

In a tweet, he said, a trio of opposition parties' leaders including Asif Ali Zardari, Maulana Fazlur Rehman and Shehbaz Sharif were out to protect their looted money.

Farrukh said the masses knew as to how the trio became billionaires after ruthlessly plundering the national wealth.

Related Topics

Shahbaz Sharif Imran Khan Asif Ali Zardari Prime Minister Money Opposition

Recent Stories

Prime Minister for construction of high-rise build ..

Prime Minister for construction of high-rise buildings in Capital to stem odd ex ..

2 minutes ago
 Opposition blackmailing govt. to seek NRO: AJK PM

Opposition blackmailing govt. to seek NRO: AJK PM

2 minutes ago
 137 shopkeepers arrested in crackdown on profiteer ..

137 shopkeepers arrested in crackdown on profiteers

2 minutes ago
 Federal Education Ministry pays homage to women on ..

Federal Education Ministry pays homage to women on Int'l Women Day

2 minutes ago
 Director Food deptt KPK reviews the performance of ..

Director Food deptt KPK reviews the performance of Hazara division

2 minutes ago
 UN rights chief to visit China's Xinjiang in May

UN rights chief to visit China's Xinjiang in May

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>