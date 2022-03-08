Minister of state for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Tuesday said the opposition's no-trust move against Prime Minister Imran Khan would meet an exemplary defeat

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2022 ) :Minister of state for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Tuesday said the opposition's no-trust move against Prime Minister Imran Khan would meet an exemplary defeat.

In a tweet, he said, a trio of opposition parties' leaders including Asif Ali Zardari, Maulana Fazlur Rehman and Shehbaz Sharif were out to protect their looted money.

Farrukh said the masses knew as to how the trio became billionaires after ruthlessly plundering the national wealth.