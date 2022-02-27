(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Sunday regretted that the opposition was discussing no trust motion against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government these days which was nothing but a storm in a teacup.

In a statement issued here, he said that no trust talks would fail to be converted into reality.

He said that the nation had no interest in the no-trust motion.

"People want progress and prosperity while the opposition is only putting hindrances in the course of advancement," he said.

The CM underscored that the opposition would get nothing by merely indulging in the politics for the sake of attaining power. "The opposition lacks strength and courage to bring the no confidence motion in the parliament," he added.