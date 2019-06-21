UrduPoint.com
Opposition's Offer For Charter Of Economy Unconditional: Riaz Pirzada

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 34 minutes ago Fri 21st June 2019 | 01:40 PM

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Riaz Hussain Pirzada on Friday said that offer for Charter of Economy (CoE) from the opposition parties was unconditional and without consideration of political differences

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2019 ) :Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Riaz Hussain Pirzada on Friday said that offer for Charter of Economy (CoE) from the opposition parties was unconditional and without consideration of political differences.

Talking to media persons outside the Parliament House, he said that the government should benefit from the experience of senior parliamentarians in the House, for sake of progress of the country.

Riaz Pirzada claimed that former prime minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif was maligned because of international conspiracy of Panama leaks about which now nobody was talking.

He said the opposition did not want to stop the process of accountability and also did not want any concession from the government, adding the opposition only wanted to bring improvements in the budget in the larger interest of the masses.

Riaz Pirzada said that opposition was ready to play its role positively to run the House smoothly, adding that all the matters should be taken up in the spirit of reconciliation.

