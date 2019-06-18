(@imziishan)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2019 ) :Provincial Information Minister Syed Sumsam Ali Bukhari said that opposition was raising outcry to divert attention from their corruption cases.

In a press statement issued here on Tuesday, he said that Prime Minister Imran Khan's announcement to stand steadfast against corruption was commendable. He said that it was the dire need to constitute a commission in Punjab for ten years. The PML-N indulged in high-handed policies during its tenure only and did nothing in Punjab for its uplift.

Sumsam Bukhari said, "We will bring to light all fake companies and paper projects before the public." He said that havoc had been played with the people of Punjab for the last ten years.

Money laundering stories of past rulers are coming to surface, he added.

Opposition parties wanted to safeguard their interests under the garb of budget, he alleged.

People are fully aware that how much PML-N and PPP feel the pain of their agony, he said and added that those ruining the economy should not pose their innocence.

Sumsam Bukhari said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was adopting policies in order to achieve far-reaching results for the progress and prosperity of Pakistan. Those who filled up their coffers by ill-gotten money would have to return each and every single penny and the PTI would not relent unless consigning the corrupt elements to their logical end, he added.