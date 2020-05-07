Oppositions parties in Sindh Assembly submit joint application for requisition of urgent session

(@FahadShabbir)

Members of the opposition parties in Sindh Assembly here on Thursday submitted a joint application before the office of Assembly Secretary seeking urgent session of the house to discuss COVID-19 related situation and its implications on public health as well as economy

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2020 ) :Members of the opposition parties in Sindh Assembly here on Thursday submitted a joint application before the office of Assembly Secretary seeking urgent session of the house to discuss COVID-19 related situation and its implications on public health as well as economy.

Leader of the opposition MPA Firdaus Shamim Naqvi along with his party colleagues MPA Haleem Adil Shaikh and MPA Khurram Sher Zaman besides those from MQM and GDA forwarded the request emphasizing that the same be urgently taken up and instead of 14 day response provision for such submissions the house be called in three days' time to deliberate upon an issue critical to the well being of the masses.

Later talking to media MPA Firdaus Shamim Naqvi said the application was submitted in view of the fact that people of Karachi in particular, with almost no representation in the provincial government, were being worst hit by COVID-19 and the consequent lockdown.

"Issue is extremely serious as people of Karachi are not only registered to be increasingly affected by the virus but measures adopted by the provincial government to handle the challenge is adding to their miseries," he said.

Acknowledging that coronavirus is a global pandemic, Naqvi alleged that the provincial government since the end of February till date had not been able to come forward with any effective and efficient Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) that could prevent exposure of citizens to grave inconvenience at cost of their physical and mental health besides denying them of their livelihood.

Expressing his serious reservations about the competence of the Sindh government, he said all opposition parties are unanimous in their opinion that assembly session be urgently held and concerned authorities are compelled to not only look into the matter but made to address the same.

PTI Naqvi said that a copy of SOPs has also been attached with the requisition application so as to ensure safety of the parliamentarians attending the urgent session.

He mentioned that at the time of lockdown in Karachi and certain other parts of the province Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah had announced that weekly consultation sessions would be held with the opposition parties but despite passage of several weeks no single meeting had been arranged.

MPA Rana Ansar representing MQM urged the ruling party (PPP) to ensure that the session was called within stipulated time and the opposition parties were taken into confidence about policies and strategies to avert public plight.

MPA Haleem Adil Shaikh said Sindh Government has simply failed to handle the COVID-19 pandemic and contrary to its claim of having adopted Tracing, Testing and Treatment Approach has turned this "Tripple- T" strategy into a manifestation of tension, torture and terrorism.

This, he alleged was being deliberately done as people of the megapolis did not vote for PPP hence are being made to pay the price.

Taking strong exception to the management in the health sector, he said despite availability of 384 working ventilators in public sector hospital and no less than 304 of the same in private sector a doctor senior is made to die as no facility was accessible.

"Incompetence is well reflected through regularly reported deaths of children due to rabies and even HIV/AIDS," said Haleem A Shaikh.

Alleging that PPP government in Sindh was trying to create an economic crisis in the commercial hub of the country, he said this will be thwarted by the people.

MPA Khurram Sherzaman said it was high time that Chief Minister of Sindh, Syed Murad Ali Shah tenders his resignation and accept his failure in handling the situation.

The PTI leader regretted that Murad Ali Shah has rendered himself a passive onlooker with no say before his party bosses and was no better than his predecessor Syed Qaim Ali Shah.