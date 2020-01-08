Oppositions parties showed political maturity in parliament : Andleeb Abbas

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, Jan 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2020 ) :Parliamentary Secretary for Foreign Affairs Andleeb Abbas Wednesday said that oppositions parties has showed great responsibility by supporting the government's stance to extend service duration of the army chief, as it was matter of country's security.

Talking to a private news channel, she said leadership of all the political parties, including Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz(PML-N) and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) support the government for securing national interest that could never be sacrificed for the political gains and hiding wrongdoings.

Replying to a question, she said the courts and parliament respected are institutions of the country that should be blamed for political point scoring.

She said the Prime minister Imran Khan had struggled hard for last 23 years to eliminate the corruption from the country as it was the main hurdle in the way of progress and prosperity.