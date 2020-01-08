UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Oppositions Parties Showed Political Maturity In Parliament : Andleeb Abbas

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Wed 08th January 2020 | 05:00 PM

Oppositions parties showed political maturity in parliament : Andleeb Abbas

ISLAMABAD, Jan 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2020 ) :Parliamentary Secretary for Foreign Affairs Andleeb Abbas Wednesday said that oppositions parties has showed great responsibility by supporting the government's stance to extend service duration of the army chief, as it was matter of country's security.

Talking to a private news channel, she said leadership of all the political parties, including Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz(PML-N) and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) support the government for securing national interest that could never be sacrificed for the political gains and hiding wrongdoings.

Replying to a question, she said the courts and parliament respected are institutions of the country that should be blamed for political point scoring.

She said the Prime minister Imran Khan had struggled hard for last 23 years to eliminate the corruption from the country as it was the main hurdle in the way of progress and prosperity.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Corruption Army Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Parliament Progress Pakistan Peoples Party All From Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

NATO withdraws forces from Iraq amid US-Iran tensi ..

12 minutes ago

Creek Customs and DeiraWharfage Centers dealt with ..

15 minutes ago

‘Seven Lines’ announced as UAE Nation Brand

32 minutes ago

US announces to withdraw its forces from Kuwait

40 minutes ago

Senate approves three bills for extension in tenur ..

44 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi hotels host highest ever guest numbers

47 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.