Opposition's Plan Of Cameras In Polling Booth Exposed: Shibli Faraz

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 12th March 2021 | 12:53 PM

Opposition's plan of cameras in polling booth exposed: Shibli Faraz

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz on Friday said the Opposition's sinister plan of installing cameras in the polling booth has been exposed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2021 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz on Friday said the Opposition's sinister plan of installing cameras in the polling booth has been exposed.

In a tweet, the minister said that the similar tactics were used in the Senate elections in National Assembly by the Opposition where they converted majority into minority using all criminal tactics.

He said this was the reason the PDM was against open balloting .The minister said the era of loot and plunder was taking its last breath.

