ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2021 ) :Minister for Interior Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad Tuesday expressed confidence that Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM)'s public gathering to be held in capital today would be a complete failure as had happened earlier in other parts of the country as no one would be allowed to take the law into their own hands.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the PDM should be careful in their protest as all crucial structures like the supreme court, parliament house and other institutions are situated on constitution avenue and the government has taken all necessary security measures for peaceful protest.

Rasheed said that action would be taken if any Madrassa student would participate in the opposition's rally.

He said the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi are on high security alert and the concerned authorities were directed to ensure the safety of the lives of citizens by taking measures to not affect daily life of citizens in any way.

He said authorities also set up a special traffic plan to facilitate people living in Islamabad and surrounding areas.

He criticized that PDM would badly failed in its public rallies and the masses would again reject the group of unemployed politicians.

"Corrupt opposition had looted national money and kept indulged the country in several problems. While today Prime Minster Imran Khan is leading the country towards development process in a better way," he added.

The minister said that the PDM leaders have nothing to do for the welfare of the country despite they had been looted the country through corruption, adding the PDM wanted to spread chaos in the country to save their corruption only.

Replying to a query, he said PDM parties lacked unity amongst its ranks and there is only two party alliance in PDM power show and other members are playing their own politics.

Minister said PDM would be welcomed to hold its jalsa in Islamabad but they would be unable to bring together a large crowd in today's show.