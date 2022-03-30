Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Wednesday compared the role of political dwarfs of the opposition in the current political situation with English writer Jonathan Swift's book "Gulliver's Travels"

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2022 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Wednesday compared the role of political dwarfs of the opposition in the current political situation with English writer Jonathan Swift's book "Gulliver's Travels".

In a tweet, sharing the title page of the book, he said that the political dwarves were trying to topple a giant (Imran Khan) like the Lilliputians of Gulliver's Travels.