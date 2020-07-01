ISLAMABAD, Jul 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2020 ) :Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) of Sindh Assembly (SA) from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Haleem Adil Sheikh Wednesday assured that corrupt politicians will face the music as the incumbent government is committed to fulfill its promise to restore fair system in the country.

Talking to a private news channel, Haleem Adil Sheikh said his government would condemn PPP and PML-N's politics of 'hypocrisy' as both the parties had plundered national wealth but now this corrupt mafia would not be able to mislead public any more.

He said past corrupt politicians have now joined hands against government in the name of democracy and blaming the incumbent government did nothing for the welfare of the people.

The prime minister Imran Khan would not compromise with any person involved in plundering national exchequer, he said.

He said the PTI government had come into power with clear mandate and Imran Khan as a party head would never compromise with corrupt elements.

Corrupt mafia wanted to blackmail government over current economic crisis but their politics of hypocrisy would not work more, he added.

He said his government will not make any compromise on corruption and will not enter into any deal with those who looted, plundered and laundered the public money abroad.

The opposition parties of PML-N and PPP, he said, were crying fake slogans that democracy was in danger only because their own political future was at stake.

While they had no leadership and no agenda for the country's betterment, he said, adding, the political journey of Nawaz Sharif and Asif Zardari was now over, he added.

People have rejected those filled their pockets with looted money in the last general elections, he mentioned.

Haleem Adil said that now no more corrupt politician would be able to mislead the nation and these plunderer politicians have broken the records of corruption in the past under the garb of democracy.