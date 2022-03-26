UrduPoint.com

Opposition’s Politics Of Loot And Plunder To End Soon: Fawad Chaudhary

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 26, 2022 | 11:25 AM

The Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting says massive public support to Prime Minister Imran Khan during Mansehra public gathering left opposition in a state of shock.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 26th , 2022) Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Saturday said massive public support to Prime Minister Imran Khan during Mansehra public gathering left opposition in a state of shock.

Taking to Twitter, Fawad Chaudhary said the opposition's politics of loot, plunder and subservience would come to end very soon.

Earlier, Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed had urged the political parties to organize their public gatherings at designated places and ensure no hurdle in movement of residents of the Federal capital.

This he stated while chairing a meeting in Islamabad to review arrangements during public rallies of political parties being organized in the federal capital.

The meeting also decided to bring additional force from Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for support of Islamabad Police.

Additional troops of Ranges and Frontier Corps will also be deployed to ensure law and order in the federal capital.

A control room would be established at the Interior Ministry for the security of political gatherings.

>