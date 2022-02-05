RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Saturday said that the future of PML-N's politics would be the same as the NASLA tower faced.

Addressing a rally at Lal Haveli in connection with Kashmir Solidarity Day, the Minister said that organizing protest rallies or a long march was the Opposition's right, adding the government would not create hurdles in their way; however, the politics of corrupt opposition parties including PML-N and PPP would be buried soon.

The Minister said that the previous ruling parties had looted the country badly and were responsible for the prevailing inflation in the country.

Sheikh Rashid said that Pakistan's development was linked to stability in Afghanistan, adding Taliban got independence after 40 years of war and Pakistan has friendly relations with the government in Afghanistan.

He said Pakistan's defence was in safe hands, and "we have not made bombs to use them on Devali or Shab Barat, adding any move to destabilize the country would be dealt with iron hands", he added.

The Minister, on the occasion, said that Lal Haveli always did the politics of the well being of the oppressed people and never supported any land mafia in the city, adding 10,000 volunteers would be enrolled in his constituency who will assist the needy people.

The Minister said the Pakistani nation was united on the Kashmir issue and would not abandon our brethren in the Indian occupied region before Modi's crazes.

He said Kashmir was Pakistan's jugular vein and freedom was the fundamental right of the people of occupied Jammu and Kashmir which can not be denied by anybody.