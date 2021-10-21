UrduPoint.com

Opposition's Protest Against National Interest: Chief Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 28 seconds ago Thu 21st October 2021 | 07:40 PM

Opposition's protest against national interest: Chief Minister

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Thursday said the opposition's ongoing protest was against the national interest as it was spreading political uncertainty in the country

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Thursday said the opposition's ongoing protest was against the national interest as it was spreading political uncertainty in the country.

In a statement, he advised the opposition to stage a protest against corruption of their leadership. The opposition tried to score points over corona and dengue and, now, it was trying to disrupt the development journey through their negative politics, he added.

The opposition could not fool people through propaganda, he said and added that the opposition was creating fuss for gaining power as it had no regard for masses, the CM added.

The government has a full understanding of the problems of people and steps were being taken to overcome the price-hike, he said and added that the prices of essential items would be stabilised as a result of steps taken by the government.

Meanwhile, the parliamentarians and government officials have been directed to keep an eye on the prices by visiting commercial areas. The government was working to serve masses and the steps taken by it would yield positive results, concluded the CM.

Related Topics

Corruption Protest Chief Minister Dengue Punjab Government Opposition Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Iran President Raisi Backed by 7 of 10 Adults at O ..

Iran President Raisi Backed by 7 of 10 Adults at Onset of New Government - Poll

30 seconds ago
 Oman opt to bat against Scotland in T20 World Cup

Oman opt to bat against Scotland in T20 World Cup

32 seconds ago
 Murad asks politicians to ensure full respect for ..

Murad asks politicians to ensure full respect for first lady

33 seconds ago
 Chairman NHA visits Lodhran-Multan Highway project ..

Chairman NHA visits Lodhran-Multan Highway projects

34 seconds ago
 Airbus signs strategic MoU with Esharah Etisalat S ..

Airbus signs strategic MoU with Esharah Etisalat Security Solutions at GITEX

26 minutes ago
 Hungarian envoy hails Fatima Ahsan for winning 'Ar ..

Hungarian envoy hails Fatima Ahsan for winning 'Article Writing Competition'

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.