(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Thursday said the opposition's ongoing protest was against the national interest as it was spreading political uncertainty in the country

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Thursday said the opposition's ongoing protest was against the national interest as it was spreading political uncertainty in the country.

In a statement, he advised the opposition to stage a protest against corruption of their leadership. The opposition tried to score points over corona and dengue and, now, it was trying to disrupt the development journey through their negative politics, he added.

The opposition could not fool people through propaganda, he said and added that the opposition was creating fuss for gaining power as it had no regard for masses, the CM added.

The government has a full understanding of the problems of people and steps were being taken to overcome the price-hike, he said and added that the prices of essential items would be stabilised as a result of steps taken by the government.

Meanwhile, the parliamentarians and government officials have been directed to keep an eye on the prices by visiting commercial areas. The government was working to serve masses and the steps taken by it would yield positive results, concluded the CM.