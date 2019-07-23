Provincial Information & Culture Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal has said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had launched a struggle against corruption while the protest of opposition was aimed at concealing their corruption

Talking to a delegation of party workers at his camp office here on Tuesday, he said that the opposition felt no pain over the miseries of the general public.

However, they were facing unease and discomfort over how to save their looted money. Prime Minister Imran Khan was waging a war to eradicate corruption, which was increasing the agony of those found involved in loot and plunder, he said.

The minister said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was a brave leader who held precise and clear viewpoint on national interests during his visit to the USA. The credit went to the Prime Minister Imran Khan for highlighting the Kashmir issue in a befitting manner. Pakistan had knocked out India and solution to prolonged and overdue Kashmir issue would have to be carved out.

The wearing of national dress and impressive display of body language by Prime Minister Imran Khan during his meeting with the US president had won the hearts of Pakistani people, the minister added.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has duly come up to the expectations of the people of Pakistan.

The minister said that these elements should remember that now corruption could not be disguised in the country by creating unrest, raising hue and cry and staging protests.

The corrupt mafia would have to account for their corruption and recovering each and every penny from those plundering national money was the voice of every Pakistani, he added.

Mian Aslam Iqbal said that it had rightly been proved that if the personality was credible and fair, it did not need pieces of paper to hold conversations with anybody.

He said that international media had given great importance to the visit of Prime Minister Imran Khan to the USA. Pakistan had also speedily won many laurels on foreign fronts. He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan held meaningful negotiations during his meeting with the US president.

The grand reception accorded to Prime Minister Imran Khan during his visit to the USA was pride-worthy. The provincial minister said that the country was briskly moving towards creation of new Pakistan under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Every prisoner would be equally treated in new Pakistan. No prisoner would be given VIP status. Now no thief would go Scot-free by raising hue and cry and would have to become accountable for his misdeeds, the minister said.

The opposition was perturbed over the successes achieved by the Prime Minister at foreign fronts, he added.