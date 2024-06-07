Opposition’s protest leads to adjournment of Senate session till Monday

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2024) The continuous protest by the Opposition members in the Senate on Friday led to adjournment of the session till Monday at 05:00 pm.

Soon after calling attentions business, Palwasha Mohammad Zai Khan from panel of presiding officers assumed the chair as the Chairman, requested leave from the House to witness oath taking of his newly elected son as member National Assembly. However, Leader of the Opposition Syed Shibli Faraz along with other opposition members, started protest and pointed out that in the presence of Deputy Chairman, the presiding officer cannot chair the session.

The Presiding Officer while quoting the Rule 14 of procedure and conduct in Senate, observed that she could preside the House.

She went on to say that it was the prerogative of the Chairman Senate to nominate any member of the House as presiding officer.

Senator Farooq H Naek also observed that no rule was violated and it was the prerogative of the Chairman. He said that Palwasha Khan could preside over the session.

Maulana Atta ur Rehman of JUI-F said that the Chairman announced the panel of presiding officers for the session as per the rules, but any presiding officer could not chair the session in the presence of Chairman and Deputy Chairman.