LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2020 ):Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar Saturday said that like its earlier protest move, the opposition's protest plan would end in smoke this time also.

He was speaking at a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signing ceremony between Pakistan Boxing Federation and Pakistan Professional League, and later talking to the media at a local hotel. The Professional Boxing League will be held in October, November this year.

The Punjab governor said that instead of resorting to protests, the opposition must show patience till year 2023 as those creating chaos would be frustrated through public power. The country getting on the path to progress and prosperity was not being absorbed by the opposition and its show would flop at every front, he said and added that despite enemies' conspiracies, no one could stop Pakistan from advancing further. The opposition had the agenda of watching personal interests only, he claimed.

Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said that the opposition would have to face disappointment again as people were standing with Prime Minister Imran Khan and his government.

He said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was serving the nation with all sincerity and the country would be steered out of all crises with the grace of Allah.

"Pakistan is now stabilising economically due to viable and well-conceived policies of the government. However, the opposition is once again talking of a protest movement.

"People have mandated us to run the country for five years, and the PTI government will complete its constitutional term in-sha-Allah," he added.

Earlier, addressing the MoU signing ceremony, the governor said that after return of international cricket to Pakistan, holding of the boxing league in the country was a good omen. The government was providing all possible resources for promotion of sports activities in the country and Pakistan. Now Pakistan has become a peaceful country and even Britain and other countries have also acknowledged it, he added.

Sarwar said that foreign investors were now coming to Pakistan because of effective economic policies of the government. He said the PTI government would ensure complete protection of lives and properties of foreign investors at all costs.

Pakistan Boxing Federation President Muhammad Jahagir, Wrestling Federation President Chaudhry Amin, Secretary Arshad Sattar, Tennis Federation's Ahmar Malik, Ada Jafri, wrestler Inam Butt, Punjab Olympics Association Secretary Idrees Haider Khawaja, Dr Asad Abbas, Waqar Ali and a good number of boxers attended the ceremony.