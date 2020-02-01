UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Opposition's Protest Plan To End In Smoke Again: Governor

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 01st February 2020 | 11:54 PM

Opposition's protest plan to end in smoke again: Governor

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar Saturday said that like its earlier protest move, the opposition's protest plan would end in smoke this time also

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2020 ):Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar Saturday said that like its earlier protest move, the opposition's protest plan would end in smoke this time also.

He was speaking at a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signing ceremony between Pakistan Boxing Federation and Pakistan Professional League, and later talking to the media at a local hotel. The Professional Boxing League will be held in October, November this year.

The Punjab governor said that instead of resorting to protests, the opposition must show patience till year 2023 as those creating chaos would be frustrated through public power. The country getting on the path to progress and prosperity was not being absorbed by the opposition and its show would flop at every front, he said and added that despite enemies' conspiracies, no one could stop Pakistan from advancing further. The opposition had the agenda of watching personal interests only, he claimed.

Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said that the opposition would have to face disappointment again as people were standing with Prime Minister Imran Khan and his government.

He said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was serving the nation with all sincerity and the country would be steered out of all crises with the grace of Allah.

"Pakistan is now stabilising economically due to viable and well-conceived policies of the government. However, the opposition is once again talking of a protest movement.

"People have mandated us to run the country for five years, and the PTI government will complete its constitutional term in-sha-Allah," he added.

Earlier, addressing the MoU signing ceremony, the governor said that after return of international cricket to Pakistan, holding of the boxing league in the country was a good omen. The government was providing all possible resources for promotion of sports activities in the country and Pakistan. Now Pakistan has become a peaceful country and even Britain and other countries have also acknowledged it, he added.

Sarwar said that foreign investors were now coming to Pakistan because of effective economic policies of the government. He said the PTI government would ensure complete protection of lives and properties of foreign investors at all costs.

Pakistan Boxing Federation President Muhammad Jahagir, Wrestling Federation President Chaudhry Amin, Secretary Arshad Sattar, Tennis Federation's Ahmar Malik, Ada Jafri, wrestler Inam Butt, Punjab Olympics Association Secretary Idrees Haider Khawaja, Dr Asad Abbas, Waqar Ali and a good number of boxers attended the ceremony.

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket Tennis Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Protest Governor Sports Punjab Hotel Progress October November Olympics Media All From Government Boxing Opposition

Recent Stories

Ex-US President Carter says Trump Mideast plan vio ..

2 minutes ago

&#039;Dubai Gold Exchange&#039; registers best mon ..

26 minutes ago

&#039;Dubai Gold Exchange&#039; registers best mon ..

26 minutes ago

Nigeria Establishes Committee to Address US Entry ..

34 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Rashid receives ISESCO Director-General

41 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Rashid receives ISESCO Director-General

41 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.