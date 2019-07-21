UrduPoint.com
Opposition's Protest To Be Failed,says Aslam Iqbal

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 10 seconds ago Sun 21st July 2019 | 08:10 PM

Opposition's protest to be failed,says Aslam Iqbal

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2019 ) :Provincial Information & Culture Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal has said that the protest of opposition to save themselves from accountability will fail.

Talking to the media after attending a condolence reference held in the memory of senior columnist Rehmat Ali Razi at Aiwan-e-Iqbal, here on Sunday, Mian Aslam Iqbal said that people of Pakistan will never come out for protest on the call given by corrupt elements.

He said that Maryam Nawaz should account for corruption instead of leading rallies.Information Minister said that opposition wants to create unrest in the country so as to achieve their nefarious designs. The PML-N has fallen victim to its own contradictory statements and half of its leadership wants to strike a deal while the remaining wants to stage a protest.

He said that PML-N workers are also deserting its leadership day by day. He said that rule of corruption had prevailed in Punjab during past ten years' tenure of PML-N where the loot and plunder spree was on the rise in the name of launching mega projects.

He said that PTI government wants equal and strict accountability for everyone and the Prime Minister Imran Khan will never strike a deal with any corrupt person.

Each and every single penny of national money will be retrieved,he maintained.

While addressing the condolence reference, Provincial Minister said that Rehmat Ali Razi was an eminent and well- known journalist who used the power of his pen for highlighting and redressing the grievances of the people. He said that the departure of nice soul was very painful and those who serve the humanity always remain alive in the hearts and memories of other people.

He said that opposition may hold rallies and processions but it should show real and true picture to the general public. The one whose father was in prison on committing crime cannot face the public but here they feel pride in raising slogans. He further said that every Pakistani was ashamed on the way the former corrupt rulers looted the nation and usurped the rights of the people.

He said that PTI government was fully committed to make new prosperous Pakistan under the leadership of Imran Khan for protecting the rights of our children.

Earlier, Speakers paid rich tributes to late Rehmat Ali Razi and prayers were offered for eternal peace for the departed soul. President CPNE Arif Nizami, General Secretary Jabbar Khatak, prominent columnist Irshad Arif, eminent journalist Jamil Athar, Ayaz Khan, son of Rehmat Ali Razi Awais Razi and a large number of journalists were also present on the occasion.

