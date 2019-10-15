LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2019 ) :Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar on Tuesday said that agenda of opposition's protest was to create unrest and instability in the country as their protest along with 'Danda Bardar Force' could not be peaceful and democratic.

Talking to the media after attending a ceremony regarding International Cane Safety Day organized by Al-Mudassar Special Education Complex here, he said that no political party including Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz was supporting Jamiat Ulema islam (JUI-F)'s agenda but they may take part or join Maulana's protest as a compulsion to achieve their personal and political interests.

The opposition parties should focus on national interests for the sake of people instead of achieving their political interests, otherwise, the people would not forgive them, he said and added that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)'s government had never halted any rally or protest of opposition's parties as the government believed that it was their constitutional right to hold protests or rallies.

The government has no objection nor it would create any difficulty in way of peaceful protest but everyone could see that JUI-F had prepared its 'Danda Bardar' force for the protest, the Governor maintained and questioned that how the workers equipped with sticks can stage peaceful protest.

To a question, Chaudhry Sarwar said that it was responsibility of the government to maintain law and order for protecting peoples' lives and properties, adding that the government would fulfill its responsibilities by taking action against those who would take law into hands.

He said that October 27 would be observed across the country as Black Day against Indian illegal occupation in Kashmir, therefore the opposition should also arrange protest on the day against Indian atrocities and brutalities in occupied valley.

The Governor said that the world community had appreciated the role of Pakistan in easing down the tensions between Iran and Saudi Arabia, adding that under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, Pakistan was playing its role for peace not only in region but also in the world.

Earlier, addressing the ceremony, Chaudhry Sarwar said that special attention should be paid on special persons, adding that besides government, the philanthropists and other welfare organizations should play their part in provision of better health, education and other facilities to the special children. He also appreciated the performance of Al-Mudassar Special Education Complex for welfare of the special children.

PTI central member Arshad Dad, Syed Mudassar Shah, MPAs Mian Akhtar Hayat, Chaudhry Arshad and others were also present.