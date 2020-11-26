ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2020 ) :Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umer Thursday asked the opposition parties to avoid public meetings amid COVID-19 causing increase in corona cases.

In an interview on a private television channel, he said the opposition's public gatherings were damaging the economic activities besides risking people's lives.

He said fatality rate was increasing due to emergence of coronavirus in different parts of the country.

In reply to a question about reducing time period for shops and business places in Karachi, he said it was the prerogative of Sindh government to decide the timing of commercial activities in the province.

To another question about vaccination, he said the decision would be taken in the next meeting regarding the use of proposed vaccination in the hospitals.