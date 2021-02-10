UrduPoint.com
Opposition's Rant Over Senate Elections Equal To Cry Of Thief: CM

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 10th February 2021 | 06:40 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said on Wednesday that opposition's rant and rave over coming Senate elections was equal to cry of a thief as this cabal only knew about the monetary politics.

In a press statement, he said the video scandal had exposed those involved in trading of conscience and these elements were again trying to use their money for political purposes. The open balloting would ensure transparency and the practice of political horse-trading would for sure come to an end, he emphasized.

The honest and trustworthy PTI leadership was facing a corrupt cabal while the people have witnessedthat who was trading votes, he added.

