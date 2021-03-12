UrduPoint.com
Opposition's Reaction Is Not Unexpected On Sanjrani's Victory: Fawad

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Fri 12th March 2021 | 07:50 PM

Opposition's reaction is not unexpected on Sanjrani's victory: Fawad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2021 ) :Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Friday said opposition's reaction on the victory of Senator Sadiq Sanjrani as new Chairman of the upper house was expected.

Talking to a private news channel, he said Prime Minister Imran Khan wanted to hold senate elections through open balloting but the opposition did not support him.

The minister said most of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz parliamentarians did not want to cast their votes in favor of Yousaf Raza Gillani.

He said the government and opposition would have to sit-together to bring electoral reforms as dialogue was only solution of all problems, adding doors are never closed in democratic system.

