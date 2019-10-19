UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Opposition's Refusal To Come To Table Points Towards An Anti-Kashmir Agenda: Khattak

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sat 19th October 2019 | 08:12 PM

Opposition's refusal to come to table points towards an anti-Kashmir agenda: Khattak

Defence Minister Pervez Khattak, who has been appointed by the government to spearhead talks with opposition parties, on Saturday said that the opposition's refusal to come to the table points towards an anti-Kashmir agenda

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 19th October, 2019) Defence Minister Pervez Khattak, who has been appointed by the government to spearhead talks with opposition parties, on Saturday said that the opposition's refusal to come to the table points towards an anti-Kashmir agenda."We are requesting the opposition parties to come and talk," Khattak told a press conference held in Islamabad's Parliament House.

The opposition has thus far refused to come to the table for talks with the government and has instead voiced a singular demand: the resignation of Prime Minister Imran Khan.The defence minister warned that such stubborn behaviour will only result in "utter lawlessness".

He rejected any possibility of a resignation from the premier.

Khattak warned that in such an event, the government will then be left with no choice but to act and make decisions according to the law.He said that the country is faced with many issues, foremost of which is the Kashmir issue, "which seems to be constantly cast aside".

"It seems there is some other agenda; an agenda has been formed to bury the issue of Kashmir".Khattak said that messages have been sent to senior leadership of all opposition parties to come to the table for talks and expressed hope that the offer may yet be taken up.

He said the government for that reason wishes to sit down and hold talks and strengthen the country's position against external threats.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Islamabad Prime Minister Defence Minister Pervez Khattak Parliament May Event All From Government Opposition

Recent Stories

South Korean Kim in command in Pak golf championsh ..

2 minutes ago

Tall claims cannot resolve people's problems : Sir ..

2 minutes ago

Pakistan hockey team leaves for Germany

2 minutes ago

Naran, Babusar top receives snowfall

2 minutes ago

Mithi police arrests 3 drug peddlers

15 minutes ago

New Zealand thrash Ireland 46-14 to set up England ..

15 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.