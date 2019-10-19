Defence Minister Pervez Khattak, who has been appointed by the government to spearhead talks with opposition parties, on Saturday said that the opposition's refusal to come to the table points towards an anti-Kashmir agenda

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 19th October, 2019) Defence Minister Pervez Khattak, who has been appointed by the government to spearhead talks with opposition parties, on Saturday said that the opposition's refusal to come to the table points towards an anti-Kashmir agenda."We are requesting the opposition parties to come and talk," Khattak told a press conference held in Islamabad's Parliament House.

The opposition has thus far refused to come to the table for talks with the government and has instead voiced a singular demand: the resignation of Prime Minister Imran Khan.The defence minister warned that such stubborn behaviour will only result in "utter lawlessness".

He rejected any possibility of a resignation from the premier.

Khattak warned that in such an event, the government will then be left with no choice but to act and make decisions according to the law.He said that the country is faced with many issues, foremost of which is the Kashmir issue, "which seems to be constantly cast aside".

"It seems there is some other agenda; an agenda has been formed to bury the issue of Kashmir".Khattak said that messages have been sent to senior leadership of all opposition parties to come to the table for talks and expressed hope that the offer may yet be taken up.

He said the government for that reason wishes to sit down and hold talks and strengthen the country's position against external threats.