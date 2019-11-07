UrduPoint.com
Opposition’s Rehbar Committee To Assert More Pressure On PTI’s Govt

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 3 minutes ago Thu 07th November 2019 | 07:07 PM

Opposition’s Rehbar Committee to assert more pressure on PTI’s govt

The JUI-F has decided to give tough time to the government even in the next session of the National Assembly.

ISLAMABAD: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 7th, 2019) The Opposition's Rehbar Committe decided on Thursday that more pressure would be asserted on the PTI's government through their Azadi March in the capital, saying that their new strategy would be visible during the next two days.

In their meeting, the leaders of the Opposition leaders deliberated on different recommendations regarding their next plan of pressurizing the PTI’s government. However, it was not clear yet as what steps they were going to take in this regard.

“Several recommendations are under consideration,” said JUI-F leader Akram Khan Durrani.

“What steps we are going to take will be clear in just few days and will be made public at an appropriate time,” he further said after his meeting with other members.

The JUI-F’s Azadi March has entered into 7th day in capital Islamabad and its participants are determined to continue their protest until the further orders of their leader Maulana Fazl ur Rehman.

“ There will be new moves in the protest after our today’s meeting,” said Akram Durani, adding that more protestors had been on the way from Khyber Pakhtoonkhwa to Islamabad to join the protest.

On other hand, JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazl ur Rehman convened a meeting of his party leaders including the members of the parliament at his residence. He directed his party’s members to present their party’s stance in the National Assembly in a solid way.

In his meeting, the JUI-F Chief and his leaders discussed the current political situation and their next plan in the National Assembly’s session. The sources said that Maulana asked his party leaders to give tough time to the government.

Around 70,000 protestors of the JUI-F are sitting in open space in Islamabad to press demands of their Chief Maulana Fazl ur Rehman. The protestors, despite changing weather conditions, are very determined to continue the protest until their demands are met. Just a day before, PM Khan directed the CDA chairman to visit the sit-in venue and asses the needs of the protestors, giving an impression that his government was there to facilitate the protestors.

