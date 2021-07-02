UrduPoint.com
Opposition's Role During Budget Session Was Undemocratic: Buledi

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 02nd July 2021 | 12:00 AM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2021 ) :The Finance Minister of Balochistan, Zahoor Ahmed Buledi on Thursday said the role of opposition parties during the budget session was disappointing and undemocratic.

He expressed these views while addressing a press conference regarding budget of financial year-2021-22 at Civil Secretariat.

He said, a parliamentary committee consisting of senior members of the assembly should be constituted to fix responsibility.

The total volume of the budget is Rs. 584 billion, while there is not written in the law that the government should not do development works in the areas, he noted.

Zahoor Ahmed said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)'s leader Sardar Yar Mohammad Rind is dear to them and his reservations would be addressed while he would be requested to withdraw his resignation.

He said if the opposition was wrong, they should apologize to the people of Balochistan for their involvement in the June 18 incident.

"The Constitution of Pakistan has given the provincial government the power to present the budget and get it approved by the Assembly," he explained.

The Finance Minister said the government could not sit with the opposition and to make decision.

He said the opposition parties had claimed that no progress has been made in the budget however 95 percent of the budget has been allocated for the development schemes saying the ongoing schemes have not been taken out of the budget.

If the opposition had any objection, they would bring them in the assembly which could be solved through negotiation, he said.

He claimed the opposition has tried to give wrong impression regarding the budget to people for their political interest saying Rs, 8 billion has been allocated for education, Rs. 62 crore has been allocated for women development, despite 200 new Primary schools are being constructed in all districts for promotion of knowledge.

Rs. 5 billion is being spent on Quetta project while work is underway on some roads despite ongoing schemes have not been taken out of the budget, he concluded.

