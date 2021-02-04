UrduPoint.com
Opposition's Scuffle In NA Exposed Their Immature Politics: Dogar

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 04th February 2021 | 08:53 PM

Opposition's scuffle in NA exposed their immature politics: Dogar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Political Affairs Malik Amir Dogar Thursday said the opposition parliamentarian's scuffle around the Speaker National Assembly had badly exposed their chaos and immature politics.

The incumbent government wanted smooth proceeding of the Parliament which was best forum to address the public issues, he said talking to a private news channel.

Expressing dismay over Pakistan Peoples' Party MNA Naveed Qamar's attitude during the NA session, he said the opposition should play a constructive role by highlighting the genuine issues of the common man.

He said the government parliamentarians had held a meeting with the opposition on Wednesday to carry out the NA session in effective manner despite that the opposition had made scuffle and promoted dirty politics in the parliament.

