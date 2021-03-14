PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2021 ) :Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser on Sunday said that due to internal rift, the opposition's Senators have intentionally stamped ballot papers on wrong place in the elections for the post of Chairman Senate.

Addressing a public meeting at the inauguration of gas supply and renovation of Government Girls Higher Secondary at Baja, district Swabi, he said opposition has rejected the request of treasury benches for legislation against horse-trading and use of money in the recent Senate polls to purchase votes and elect their own Chairman to create hardships for the government.

But, opposition had failed in the accomplishment of their dream.

The Speaker National Assembly said that due to shameful practices witnessed during Senate elections, they have earned bad name for parliamentarians.

He said purpose of the legislation initiated by the government was to seek oppositions' support to block such negative practice, but they could not agree and now they have to face the music.

Asad Qaiser said that not merely in Senate polls, rather PTI has also achieved success in Chairman Senate elections. He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has obtained vote of confidence from the National Assembly and the government faced no difficulty in seeking confidence from both houses of parliament.

The Speaker said that neither he would be blackmailed nor frightened and vowed to follow legal means in resolution of all matters. He said that the elections for Chairman and Deputy Chairman Senate have probed that opposition benches are not giving votes to their own candidates.

He said that on the one hand, the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) chief was terming National and provincial assemblies the product of rigged polls and on the other hand he and other opposition parties were participating in the Senate polls.

He said previous rulers have played havoc with national economy. He further said that in the recent senate polls, the PML-N vice president, Maryyam Nawaz has hatched a futile attempt of anti-state conspiracy for success. He vowed not to take rest till the provision of gas to every house of district Swabi.

The Speaker said, provision of gas to Union Council Baja was longstanding demand of locals that has been accomplished. He said that work on mega development projects worth billions of rupees was in full swing in Swabi and would leave no stone unturned for their completion during the period of the incumbent government.