UrduPoint.com

Opposition's Staging Sit In Only For Protecting Corruption: Gill

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 26th October 2021 | 01:57 PM

Opposition's staging sit in only for protecting corruption: Gill

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill on Tuesday said that the opposition's sit in and rallies were only for protecting their corruption

TORONTO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill on Tuesday said that the opposition's sit in and rallies were only for protecting their corruption.

In response to the statement of Maryam Aurangzeb, he said that the past rulers borrowed from International Monetary Fund in order to fill their personal accounts through kickbacks.

He said those elements who destroyed the national economy were crying out for the country and democracy.

Gill said Pakistan was at 106 number in the Global Hunger Index during the regime of incompetents.

Despite the global epidemic in 2021, Pakistan was now at 92nd number, he added.

He said Global Hunger Index figures were a slap in the faces of those who were commenting on inflation.

Related Topics

Pakistan Corruption Prime Minister Democracy Maryam Aurangzeb From Opposition

Recent Stories

FM leaves for Tehran to attend ministerial meeting ..

FM leaves for Tehran to attend ministerial meeting of Afghanistan's close neighb ..

3 minutes ago
 Abrarul Haq catches fans hearts by new song

Abrarul Haq catches fans hearts by new song

11 minutes ago
 US House Passes Bill to Posthumously Award Medals ..

US House Passes Bill to Posthumously Award Medals to Troops Killed in Afghan Air ..

1 minute ago
 Tokyo Residents Stage Peaceful Demonstration Again ..

Tokyo Residents Stage Peaceful Demonstration Against Former Princess Mako's Marr ..

1 minute ago
 London launches Europe's biggest scheme to drive p ..

London launches Europe's biggest scheme to drive polluting vehicles off roads

7 minutes ago
 Myanmar junta boycotts summit in protest at snub

Myanmar junta boycotts summit in protest at snub

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.