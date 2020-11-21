PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2020 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Health and Finance, Taimur Salim Jhagra Saturday said that the stubborn attitude of the opposition has put both the lives and national economy at stake and urged them to postpone their public meeting as precautionary step to stop the spread of Corona pandemic, He expressed these views while addressing a press conference here in Civil Secretariat. Besides, Special Assistant to KP CM on Information, Kamran Khan Bangash, senior health experts Dr. Saima Abid and Dr. Sajjad were also present on the occasion.

The provincial minister said that the government will not make hurdles for public meeting of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), but in case the situation worsens then the responsibility will rest on opposition and the government will take action against them under Pandemic Control Act.

They expressed apprehensions that the protests of opposition will worsen both the economy and health of the people.

The second wave of Coronavirus is more severe adding that political rallies are making the situation even more worrisome. According to the report, 371 new cases have been reported last night and during the last three to four days, the spread of corona has increased by 12 percent and the number is to increase further in the coming days.

"Public health, economic recovery and safety of frontline workers are the priorities of the government.

The first wave had inflicted a loss of Rs 160 billion on the economy. The opposition should keep in view both the national economy and public health," they said.

The holding of such public meetings in such critical situations is not understandable as the virus can affect the leaders of opposition and their supporters as well. The Corona in Peshawar is already alarming and had also claimed the life of the Chief Justice, Peshawar High Court.

The opposition, in past they said was criticizing government for not going for lockdown and now the same opposition is making mockery of the Corona preventive SOPs and guidance of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

The said that the people of Peshawar had rejected the opposition in general elections of both 2013 and 2018 and now they are taking avenge from them in this such manner.

On this occasion, Dr.Saima Abid of Public Health Association and Dr. Sajjad in their briefing told media that the number of patients is increasing in hospitals with passage of every day. They said that all people including young and old are affected by Corona and urged upon the people to take precautionary measures to arrest the spread of the pandemic.

The health experts further urged upon the people to ensure hand wash and keeping distance and especially avoiding public gatherings.