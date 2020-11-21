UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Opposition's Stubbornness To Hold Rally In Peshawar And Lockdown In AJK, Sindh Great Example Of Double Standards

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sat 21st November 2020 | 05:40 PM

Opposition's stubbornness to hold rally in Peshawar and lockdown in AJK, Sindh great example of double standards

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2020 ) :Advisor to Prime Minister on Accountability and Interior Barrister Mirza Shahzad Akbar on Saturday said the opposition's stubbornness to hold mass gatherings in Peshawar and advocating lockdown in Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Sindh testifies their double standards and lust for power.

In a tweet, he said the great example of opposition's hypocrisy is - they wanted lockdown in the areas of their governance, AJK, Sindh and adamant to hold mass gatherings in Peshawar, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The opposition parties are spreading the deadly Covid-19 among the public brazenly whereas nobody could meet them in their private gatherings without showing negative report of his or her Corona test.

Related Topics

Sindh Peshawar Prime Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Azad Jammu And Kashmir Opposition

Recent Stories

City Police nabbed nine for possessing illegal wea ..

14 minutes ago

Customs seizes goods worth Rs. 50 million at Jinna ..

14 minutes ago

Afghanistan to Shut Universities During Winter Mon ..

14 minutes ago

118 power pilferers nabbed in South Punjab

14 minutes ago

Gold prices on Saturday

14 minutes ago

Sindh govt not to close educational intuitions in ..

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.