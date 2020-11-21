(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2020 ) :Advisor to Prime Minister on Accountability and Interior Barrister Mirza Shahzad Akbar on Saturday said the opposition's stubbornness to hold mass gatherings in Peshawar and advocating lockdown in Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Sindh testifies their double standards and lust for power.

In a tweet, he said the great example of opposition's hypocrisy is - they wanted lockdown in the areas of their governance, AJK, Sindh and adamant to hold mass gatherings in Peshawar, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The opposition parties are spreading the deadly Covid-19 among the public brazenly whereas nobody could meet them in their private gatherings without showing negative report of his or her Corona test.