Opposition's Stunt Of No Confidence Motion Bound To Fail

Faizan Hashmi Published February 13, 2022 | 08:30 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said on Sunday that opposition had now floated the stunt of no confidence motion after resignations and long march.

According to official sources here, CM said that opposition could neither bring vote of no confidence nor tender resignations.

Opposition parties had no courage to hold long march, he added.

Usman Buzdar said, "Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government enjoys clear majority and lead in the matter of number game."He said even if all the opposition parties unite, no confidence motion would not succeedand their fruitless endeavours to bring vote of no confidence would result in complete failure.

