(@FahadShabbir)

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Thursday again asked the opposition parties to come to the Speaker's chamber instead of knocking the door of the courts on reforms issue

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2021 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Thursday again asked the opposition parties to come to the Speaker's chamber instead of knocking the door of the courts on reforms issue.

In a tweet, he said that suggestions from the opposition would be welcomed.

He advised the opposition to understand the electronic voting machines system. He assured them that all their apprehensions would be addressed.

He said that the PTI could not backtrack on the issue of voting right to overseas Pakistanis which was promised in its election manifesto.

The minister opined that politics of Sharifs and Zardari families had now become part of the history.

He said time had come for new leadership in the opposition parties.

The next two years will determine the politics of the next two decades of Pakistan's history. The politics of the 1990s would be buried in the next two years, he remarked.