Opposition's Tactics Can't Defeat Govt : Ali Muhammad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 03rd October 2019 | 09:20 AM

Opposition's tactics can't defeat govt : Ali Muhammad

ISLAMABAD, Oct 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2019 ) :Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan on Thursday said opposition was using different tactics against government that would definitely go in vain as divided and confused opposition could not defeat the government.

Talking to a private news channel he said the opposition should forget its internal differences only then government would help to redress their grievances as they would not be successful to halt the government to deliver the good,adding, opposition parties were busy just in political point scoring.

He said after facing failure in general elections 2018 (JUI-F) Maulana Fazlur Rehman was trying hard to grab attention of the masses besides to achieve his personal goals,adding, Maulana would not be succeeded in his hidden aims against the government as opposition parties were already divided on the matter of staging protest against the government.

To a question, he said Prime Minister Imran Khan was committed and having zero tolerance for corruption and the alleged people in corruption cases.

He said leaderships of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslims League - Nawaz (PML-N) had destabilized the national institutions due to corrupt practices in their tenures that now such tactics would not be tolerated at any cost, adding, opposition parties used tactics of protests and sit-ins to halt the accountability process against their corrupt leaders.

