Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) member of the National Assembly (MNA) Dr Ramesh Kumar criticizing the opposition parties on Thursday said opposition must focus to play a positive role despite playing politics over all the matters as conflicts could not be helpful to resolve the political and national issues

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2019 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) member of the National Assembly (MNA) Dr Ramesh Kumar criticizing the opposition parties on Thursday said opposition must focus to play a positive role despite playing politics over all the matters as conflicts could not be helpful to resolve the political and national issues.

Talking to a private news channel he said the matters including appointment of new Chief Election Commission could be solved peacefully with conscience but the opposition was just busy leveling allegations against the government.

He said from day one under the dynamic leadership of the Prime Minister Imran Khan, the government was emphasizing to root out the corruption from all the national departments, adding, it came into power with the slogan to make 'corruption free Pakistan' and has taken initiatives in this regard.

He urged the opposition parties to come forward to root out the menace of corruption despite halting the accountability process.

He assured the government would complete its constitutional tenure and would come into power again on the basis of its performance.