Opposition's Tactics To Halt Accountability Could Not Succeed: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Member Of National Assembly Ali Nawaz Awan

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Tue 17th December 2019 | 12:37 PM

Opposition's tactics to halt accountability could not succeed: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Member of National Assembly Ali Nawaz Awan

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Member of National Assembly Ali Nawaz Awan Tuesday said opposition could not achieve its personal political goals and could not halt accountability process by leveling allegations on government

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2019 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Member of National Assembly Ali Nawaz Awan Tuesday said opposition could not achieve its personal political goals and could not halt accountability process by leveling allegations on government.

Talking to a private news channel he said, the opposition's all political tactics could not relieve them from the alleged corruption cases.

He claimed PTI-led government never believed in political victimization rather it has struggled for the streamlining of the system and making the institutions free from all kind of political interventions.

He further stated former regimes had treated the country as their own property, though it had collected the votes and sympathy of public in the name of democracy.

