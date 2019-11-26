(@FahadShabbir)

Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan on Tuesday said the government was misguided about Nawaz Sharif' s health as his condition became surprisingly improved after leaving the country

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government had respected the court verdict for granting bail to former prime minister Nawaz Sharif on medical grounds and it had not done politics over the matter, he said.

Talking to a private news channel he said, former corrupt rulers deprived common man of education and quality health facilities, adding that these rulers had only created mafias during their 40 years previous rule.

They destroyed national institutions and sucked blood of poor people of the nation.

"Nawaz Sharif could not be treated in the country due to his own failure as he had not constructed a single state-of-the-art hospital during his regimes where he could get best medical treatment", he explained.

He further said opposition was trying hard to find out the weakness or drawbacks of the government just to hide their own failures but it could not achieve its goal, adding, PTI was moving in right direction and following the rules and constitutions in all the concerned national and political issues.

He said everyone knew courageous leadership of PTI believed in accountability across the board and even did not give exemption to its own party members if they found guilty in any case.

Replying to a query regarding Jamiat Ulem-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman' s Azadi march, he said Maulana' s all tactics for grabbing power went useless as his Azadi march including plans A&B were flopped, adding, opposition was seeking the other tools for creating hurdles in smoothly running of the government.