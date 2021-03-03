UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Opposition's Talks About Vote Of No Confidence, A Misconception: Shahzad

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 03rd March 2021 | 09:03 PM

Opposition's talks about vote of no confidence, a misconception: Shahzad

Adviser to the Prime Minister on Accountability Shahzad Akbar on Wednesday said the opposition's talks about vote of no confidence against the ruling party was their misconception

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2021 ) :Adviser to the Prime Minister on Accountability Shahzad Akbar on Wednesday said the opposition's talks about vote of no confidence against the ruling party was their misconception.

Talking to a private news channel, he said Prime Minister Imran Khan was the only political leader who took strict action against his own party parliamentarians who were involved in malpractices during the last senate elections.

He said corruption and usage of money had played pivotal role regarding Yousaf Raza Gillani's victory in the senate elections as the whole nation was witnessed that how his son Ali Haider Gillani was buying votes from the members of the ruling party in a video which was aired by all the electronic media yesterday.

The adviser said after the video become on surfaced, Yousaf Raza Gillani should have to withdraw his name from the senate elections as morally.

Replying to a question, he said difference of opinion was the part of democratic system.

He said victory of Gillani was the big question mark on the system of the country, adding everyone would have to think that whether corruption would remain the part of the country's system or remove the menace.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Corruption Senate Prime Minister Yousaf Raza Gillani Vote Ali Haider Money Media All From Opposition

Recent Stories

VIS upgrades ER of Adam Securities

2 minutes ago

Armenian Opposition Leader Manukyan Notified of Pr ..

2 minutes ago

OPEC+ Monitoring Committee Agrees No Recommendatio ..

2 minutes ago

Bond uptick spooks US stocks at open

19 minutes ago

State land worth Rs 154 m retrieved

19 minutes ago

Medical reimbursement of KMC's officers, employees ..

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.