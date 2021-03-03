Adviser to the Prime Minister on Accountability Shahzad Akbar on Wednesday said the opposition's talks about vote of no confidence against the ruling party was their misconception

Talking to a private news channel, he said Prime Minister Imran Khan was the only political leader who took strict action against his own party parliamentarians who were involved in malpractices during the last senate elections.

He said corruption and usage of money had played pivotal role regarding Yousaf Raza Gillani's victory in the senate elections as the whole nation was witnessed that how his son Ali Haider Gillani was buying votes from the members of the ruling party in a video which was aired by all the electronic media yesterday.

The adviser said after the video become on surfaced, Yousaf Raza Gillani should have to withdraw his name from the senate elections as morally.

Replying to a question, he said difference of opinion was the part of democratic system.

He said victory of Gillani was the big question mark on the system of the country, adding everyone would have to think that whether corruption would remain the part of the country's system or remove the menace.