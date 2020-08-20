ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2020 ) :Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan Thursday said the opposition's unparliamentary attitude was causing hindrance in country's progress and prosperity.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the opposition wanted to escape from the accountability process but the government would not make any compromise over national interests.

Ali Muhammad said the opposition wanted to get National Reconciliation Ordinance through amendment in the National Accountability Bureau laws.

Replying to a question, he said Pakistan was placed in the gray list of the Financial Action Task Force during the tenure of PML-N.

He said the government had reduced current account deficit from $20 billion to three billion which was remarkable success.

He said the prime minister's smart lockdown policy for containing COVID-19 pandemic was proved successful and it was being acknowledged at national and international levels.

He said visible decline in deadly virus was the result of effective measures taken by the government.