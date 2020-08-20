UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Opposition's Unparliamentary Attitude Causing Hindrance In Country's Progress

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Thu 20th August 2020 | 11:20 PM

Opposition's unparliamentary attitude causing hindrance in country's progress

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2020 ) :Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan Thursday said the opposition's unparliamentary attitude was causing hindrance in country's progress and prosperity.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the opposition wanted to escape from the accountability process but the government would not make any compromise over national interests.

Ali Muhammad said the opposition wanted to get National Reconciliation Ordinance through amendment in the National Accountability Bureau laws.

Replying to a question, he said Pakistan was placed in the gray list of the Financial Action Task Force during the tenure of PML-N.

He said the government had reduced current account deficit from $20 billion to three billion which was remarkable success.

He said the prime minister's smart lockdown policy for containing COVID-19 pandemic was proved successful and it was being acknowledged at national and international levels.

He said visible decline in deadly virus was the result of effective measures taken by the government.

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister National Accountability Bureau Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Progress Financial Action Task Force From Government Billion Opposition

Recent Stories

FAB distributes nearly AED4 million as part of COV ..

1 hour ago

Abu Dhabi Securities Market General Index up to 4, ..

1 hour ago

Razak emphasizes govt's resolve to strengthen trad ..

13 minutes ago

Ivory Coast bars public protests until Sept 15

13 minutes ago

Top Indian Diplomat, Bangladeshi Prime Minister Di ..

13 minutes ago

India Sets Up National Expert Group on Administrat ..

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.